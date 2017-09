Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Q4 net income 5.7 million Norwegian crowns ($752,138) versus 63.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 29.6 million crowns versus 9.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net interest income 123.6 million crowns versus 126.3 million crowns year ago

* The board of directors proposes a 2014 dividend of nok 3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5784 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)