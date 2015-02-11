FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore plans to divest non-core stake in Lonmin
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore plans to divest non-core stake in Lonmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Glencore’s 23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc

* Intends during first half of 2015 to divest its non-core 23.9% stake in Lonmin Plc

* Currently proposed that divestment in Lonmin will be implemented by way of a distribution in specie to Glencore shareholders

* Distribution, currently about c.$3 cents per share, will not impact Glencore’s approach towards its annual cash distribution consideration

* Will maintain constructive relationship it has developed with Lonmin until shareholder approval for proposed distribution is obtained

* Intention that Gary Nagle and Paul Smith, Glencore’s two nominated representatives on Lonmin board, will step down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

