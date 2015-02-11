FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrocomponents underlying sales for 4 months to Jan. 31 rises 5 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 11, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents underlying sales for 4 months to Jan. 31 rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* Trading statement

* For four months to 31 January 2015 group underlying sales growth was 5 pct

* International sales grew by 8 pct and UK sales declined by 2 pct (UK ex- Raspberry Pi declined by 2 pct)

* Within international, continental Europe grew by 6 pct, North America grew by 13 pct and Asia Pacific grew by 3 pct

* Confident that our strategy will enable us to progressively grow our market share and improve our financial performance over medium term- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
