Feb 11 (Reuters) - Passat SA :

* Q4 revenue 12.08 million euros ($13.67 million), down 7.2 percent versus a year ago

* FY revenue 47.89 million euros versus 52.08 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2014 operating income at lower level than in previous year Source text: bit.ly/1MbG8C6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)