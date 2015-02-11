FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- O1 Group to hold about 26 pct of CA Immo's total share capital
February 11, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- O1 Group to hold about 26 pct of CA Immo's total share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen AG :

* On Nov. 28, 2014, O1 Group Limited has published a voluntary partial public takeover offer to shareholders of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* Says at time of publication of offer, O1 Group Ltd held a total of 15,954,887 bearer shares and four registered shares in CA Immo, corresponding to about 16.15 pct

* Says until end of acceptance period, a total of 40,790,659 bearer shares had been tendered to Unicredit Bank Austria AG, corresponding to about 41.28 percent of CA Immo’s total share capital

* Says after settlement O1 Group will hold a total of 25,690,163 bearer shares and four registered shares in CA Immo, which is about 26.00 pct Of CA Immo’s total share capital

* Offer price of 18.50 euros ($21) per bearer share will be paid to shareholders of CA Immo, who have accepted offer in timely manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
