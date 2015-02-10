FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finland's Solidium to sell TeliaSonera shares
February 10, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium to sell TeliaSonera shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Solidium Oy

* Solidium oy : Solidium launches accelerated bookbuilt offering of Teliasonera shares

* Offering of 175 million shares in Teliasonera representing approximately 4.0 per cent of outstanding shares

* Current ownership interest of Solidium in Teliasonera is approximately 7.8 per cent of outstanding shares

* Will use proceeds of equity offering to prepare for repayment of maturing eur 600 million exchangeable bond

* Solidium has agreed not to dispose of any further teliasonera shares for a period of 90 days Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
