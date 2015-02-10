FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temenos total Q4 revenue $133.1 million, down 5 pct LFL
February 10, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Temenos total Q4 revenue $133.1 million, down 5 pct LFL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* Like-for-like (LFL) software licensing growth down 9 pct in Q4; FY growth of 2 pct

* Non-IFRS EBIT up 13 pct in Q4 and FY; 2014 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 27.3 pct

* 2015 guidance of total software licensing growth of 15 pct to 20 pct, including software licensing growth of 10 pct

* Q4 non-IFRS total software licencing revenue $50.4 million, total revenue $133.1 million

* Q4 non-IFRS EBIT $60.3 million, EPS $0.74

* Intends to pay an annual dividend of 0.40 Swiss francs on May 15, representing an increase of 14 pct over last year’s Swiss francs dividend

* Sees for 2015 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 pct (implying non-IFRS EBIT of $137 million to $144 million) Source text - bit.ly/1E3ynZ9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

