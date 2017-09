Feb 10 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA :

* Reports Q4 total IFRS revenue of 106.4 million euros ($120.5 million), up 5.1 percent versus year ago

* Full year total IFRS revenue is 409 million euros, up 4.9 percent versus year ago

* 2014 annual revenue is 411.6 million euros at constant exchange rates, up 5.6 percent versus year ago

* Says annual profitability target confirmed