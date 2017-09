Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Raises 37 million euros ($42 million) in IPO

* Over-allotment option exercised in full in IPO

* 301,875 shares issued in over-allotment option at 16 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1z6wJTm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)