Feb 11 (Reuters) - Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA :

* FY 2014 net profit of 505 million euros ($571.51 million), up 168.8 pct year on year

* Expects dividend equal to 0.17 euro per ordinary share and 0.19 euro per preference share

Combined ratio at 94.0 pct (+93.1 pct as at 2013)