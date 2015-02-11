FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiöt Q4 operating profit up to EUR 9.6 million
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiöt Q4 operating profit up to EUR 9.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 193.8 million euros ($219.40 million) versus 171.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 9.6 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* Says proposed 2014 dividend per share is 0.12 euro

* Says based on current completion schedules, SRV estimates that a total of 247 developer-contracted housing units will be completed during 2015

* Says group’s full-year 2015 revenue is expected to increase on 2014 (684.4 million euros 1-12/2014)

* Says 2015 result before taxes is forecast at 10-20 million euros (18.5 million euros 1-12/2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.