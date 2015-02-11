FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra Private Equity announces changes after review of financial affairs
February 11, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Electra Private Equity announces changes after review of financial affairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Concluded review and today announces several amendments to financial affairs of company

* From 1 April 2015, no fee will be paid on cash and management fee on non-core listed and primary fund investments will reduce to 1 pct

* Multi-Currency revolving credit facility will be redrawn in future as required to facilitate new investment or meet ongoing expenses

* Content in present circumstances to accept additional currency exposure that this debt repayment will bring

* However, company’s foreign currency exposure will be kept under review

* Board will now implement a distribution policy to return to shareholders a targeted 3 pct of NAV per annum by way of cash dividend or share buybacks

* Any shares bought back under this policy will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
