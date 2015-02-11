FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Russia appoints DIA as provisional administration to manage Bank Tavricheskiy
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 11, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Russia appoints DIA as provisional administration to manage Bank Tavricheskiy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Russia:

* Bank of Russia appoints Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) as provisional administration to manage Bank Tavricheskiy

* For the period of provisional administration powers of Bank Tavricheskiy shareholders and management are suspended to enable DIA to take operational control of bank’s assets

* The goal of provisional administration of Bank Tavricheskiy is to conduct survey of bank's financial situation Source text: bit.ly/1ydazxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.