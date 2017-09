BRIEF-Protek Q4 preliminary revenue up 21.2 pct to 47.32 billion roubles

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Protek OJSC :

* Q4 preliminary revenue 47.32 billion roubles ($716.11 million) versus 39.05 billion roubles year ago

* 2014 preliminary revenue 156.67 roubles billion versus 139.3 billion roubles year ago

* Q4 distribution segment revenue 40.75 billion roubles versus 33.13 billion roubles year ago

* 2014 distribution segment revenue 133.39 billion roubles versus 119.74 billion roubles year ago

* Says group's revenue growth for 2014 was driven by all business segments, each showing an uptrend Source text: bit.ly/16S1K5Q Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0790 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)