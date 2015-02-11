FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lonmin notes Glencore's proposal, says constructive way forward
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lonmin notes Glencore's proposal, says constructive way forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc :

* Lonmin comments on Glencore’s announced proposal

* Has noted statement made today by Glencore Plc (“Glencore”)

* Views glencore’s proposal as a constructive way forward which would enable Glencore shareholders to continue their participation in Lonmin’s future

* Proposal is for approval of Glencore shareholders at their own annual general meeting on 7 May 2015

* Advised that when Glencore shareholder approval for distribution of its Lonmin shareholding has been received, Gary Nagle and Paul Smith will step down from Lonmin board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.