Feb 11 (Reuters) - Knowit Ab

* Q4 net sales sek 556 million (547)

* Q4 ebita 37 million sek (39)

* Says proposes dividend of 3.25 sek/share (3.25)

* EBITA margin 6.7 percent (7.0) Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)