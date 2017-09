Feb 11 (Reuters) - Blue Ocean Media SA :

* Signs 2 contracts worth 925,593 zlotys($248,900) with units of NDI SA for marketing services

* The contracts are for sales promotion of properties in Warsaw and Tricity (Gdynia, Sopot and Gdansk), Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7181 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)