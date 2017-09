Feb 11 (Reuters) - Egeli & Co Yatirim Holding AS :

* Sells 1.011.857 shares of Egeli & Co. Tarim GSYO

* Sells Egeli & Co. Tarim GSYO shares at 1.15 lira per share

* Holds 14.38 percent stake at Egeli & Co. Tarim GSYO down from 18.98 percent