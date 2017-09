Feb 11 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :

* Q4 revenue 73,050 zlotys ($19,570)

* Q4 operating profit 182,209 zlotys

* Q4 net profit 182,192 zlotys

* Does not provide comparative data as it compiles consolidated statements for the first time in FY 2014