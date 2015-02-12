BRIEF-Gurit Holding to reduce headcount at Newport production facility

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* Shapes composite components business

* Says composite components business unit created from current engineered structures and automotive business units

* Says reduction of headcount at Newport production facility due to customer project expiration

* Says proposed reduction of 80 - 90 staff during March - April 2015 results from expiration of a customer project and associated lower workload for manually manufactured automotive parts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)