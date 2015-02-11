BRIEF-Skue Sparebank Q4 net profit down to 5.0 million

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Skue Sparebank :

* Q4 net interest income 36.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.76 million) versus 33.0 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net profit 5.0 million crowns versus 31.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 cash dividend of 4.00 crowns per equity certificate

* Sees satisfactory income from ordinary bank operations in the coming period

* Expects that low interest rates will lead to reduced net interest in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6183 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)