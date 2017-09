Feb 11 (Reuters) - GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :

* Katowice City, Poland, agrees to subscribe for 1.4 million series P shares for 1 zlotys per share

* Katowice City to subscribe for all series P shares issued by company in capital increase process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7246 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)