Feb 11 (Reuters) - Banca Generali SpA :

* FY revenue 419 million euros ($474 million) up 14 percent year on year

* FY net profit 161 million euros up 14 percent year on year

* TIER 1 ratio at 12.2 percent and total capital ratio at 14.2 percent year on year

* FY 2014 dividend of 0.98 euros per share, up from 0.95 euros in 2013