Feb 11 (Reuters) - Novabase SA :

* FY 2014 turnover 220.9 million euros ($249.6 million) versus 216.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 14.7 million euros versus 14.9 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit 3.1 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* Sees turnover above 225 million euros in FY 2015

* Sees EBITDA of between 14 million euros and 17 million euros in FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/16SxFD1

