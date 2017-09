Feb 11 (Reuters) - Lectra SA :

* Q4 net income 4.7 million euros ($5.31 million), up 29 percent

* FY revenue 211.3 million euros versus 203.0 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 total revenues about 240 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 net income about 20 million euros

* Proposes to increase FY 2014 dividend to 0.25 euro per share