Feb 11 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Reports full year rental income of 151.5 million euros ($171.09 million), up 4.3 pct

* Full year attributable net profit is 197.7 million euros versus 147.3 million euros a year ago

* Will propose dividend of 1.40 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)