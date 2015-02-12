BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings H1 HEPS rises 5.7 pct

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited interim group results for the 26 weeks ended 28 December 2014 and cash dividend declaration

* Turnover and concession sales: +55.2 pct

* Headline EPS: +5.7 pct

* Adjusted headline EPS: +29.3 pct return on equity: 30.0 pct

* Interim dividend per share: 96.5 cents

* Basic and headline earnings grew 9.5 pct and 14.7 pct respectively, whilst adjusted headline earnings increased by 40.3 pct

* Believe that economic conditions in South Africa will remain constrained, especially in lower and middle income segments of market where consumer debt levels are still recovering

* Sales may be further impacted by load shedding

* Continue to trade ahead of market and trading for first six weeks of new financial year has been positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: