FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ARB Holdings H1 revenue down 5 pct to 1.1 bln rand
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 12, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ARB Holdings H1 revenue down 5 pct to 1.1 bln rand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Arb Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited interim results for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Revenue down 5 pct to r1.1 billion

* Operating profit down 3 pct to r98 million

* Headline EPS down 0.4 pct to 24.79 cents

* Ungeared, with r129 million net cash on hand

* Revenue decline was mainly due to a decrease in activity in electrical division while lighting division continued to show market share gains

* Electrical division’s turnover was hampered by decline in ESKOM’s reticulation projects and numsa strike in July 2014

* Overall gross margin increased from 21.6 pct to 22.5 pct

* Lighting division is well-placed to carry its positive momentum into second half of financial year and steps have been taken in electrical division to improve its market competitiveness and profitability

* Ongoing power load shedding envisaged by ESKOM presents significant challenges to all south african businesses

* Group has taken measures to ensure that it has alternative back up power to facilitate trading during any future outages

* Billy Neasham (financial director) will continue in role as acting chief executive officer until a suitable replacement is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.