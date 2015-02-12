FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KBC Groupe full-year net interest income rises
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KBC Groupe full-year net interest income rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - KBC Groupe SA :

* Last quarter continues profitable trend. 2014 profit at 1.8 billion euros

* For full-year 2014, adjusted net profit amounted to 1,629 million euros, compared with 960 million euros in 2013

* For 2014 as a whole, KBC generated a profit of 1,762 million euros

* Net profit of 457 million euros, compared with 591 million euros in previous quarter and -294 million euros in last quarter of 2013

* Adjusted net profit came to 477 million euros for last quarter of 2014 well up on -340 million euros recorded in Q4 of 2013

* Net interest income FY 2014 at 4,308 million euros versus 4,077 million euros in 2013

* Net interest margin widens from 2.15 pct to 2.16 pct

* Intend not to pay a dividend in respect of 2015, which means that no coupon will be paid to flemish regional government either

* Against background of an improving global economic environment, main risks for euro area in 2015 are political ones

* Monetary policy divergence between FED and ECB led to a notable depreciation of euro against US dollar in Q4, which we expect to continue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.