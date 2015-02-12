FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TomTom NV sees 2015 adjusted EPS of around eur 0.20
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 12, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TomTom NV sees 2015 adjusted EPS of around eur 0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tomtom Nv

* TomTom reports fourth quarter and full year 2014 results

* Q4 group revenue of eur 258 million (Q4 ‘13: eur 268 million)

* EBIT margin of 1 pct (Q4 ‘13: 2 pct)

* FY adjusted EPS of eur 0.27 (FY ‘13: eur 0.26)

* Q4 gross margin of 51 pct (Q4 ‘13: 54 pct)

* Q4 EBIT margin of 1 pct (Q4 ‘13: 2%)

* Sees 2015 adjusted EPS of around eur 0.20

* Outlook for 2015 revenue grows to around eur 1 billion

* In 2015, we will maintain level of investment (both capex and opex) in our core technologies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
