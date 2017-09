Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mekonomen

* Q4 revenues 1,481 Msek versus mean forecast 1,486 msek in Reuters poll

* Says proposes dividend of 7.00 sek/share versus mean forecast 6.96 sek in Reuters poll

* Q4 EBIT -158 msek versus mean forecast -152 msek in Reuters poll

* Q4 net result -169 msek (31) versus mean forecast -176 in Reuters poll