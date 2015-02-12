CORRECTED-BRIEF-Marimekko resolves to appoint Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko as President

(Corrects headline and third bullet to say that Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko has been appointed President and not CEO.)
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Marimekko Oyj :
* Mika Ihamuotila, current President and CEO and Vice Chairman of Board, announced that he will be available for election as Chairman of Board
* He will step down from his position as President of Marimekko
* Board of Directors resolved to appoint Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko as the new President