February 12, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Net Entertainment Q4 EBIT rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Net entertainment ab q4 revenues increased by 33.8% to sek 241.1 (180.1) million

* Net entertainment ne ab q4 Operating profit amounted to SEK 80.3 (55.6) million

* Net entertainment ne ab says proposed transfer to shareholders is sek 5.00 (3.00) per share

* Says several investments, carried out in the past years, are expected to contribute positively to revenues during 2015 and onwards. With this in mind, it is NetEnt’s ambition to achieve continued good sales growth in 2015.

* Analysts had on average expected operating profit of 83 million crowns and revenues of 242 million, according to a survey of three analysts. Further company coverage: [NETIb.ST ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
