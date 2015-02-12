FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telio Q4 EBITDA up at NOK 78.3 million
February 12, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Telio Q4 EBITDA up at NOK 78.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Telio Holding ASA :

* Q4 revenue 314.0 million Norwegian crowns ($41 million) versus 327.7 million crowns year ago, down 4.2 pct

* Q4 EBITDA 78.3 million crowns versus 73.9 million crowns year ago

* Remains positive to quarterly dividends and will revert with assessment of quarterly dividend after a board meeting on March 23, 2015

* Overall ambition is to maintain an annual EBITDA level of around 300 million crowns

* In the short term EBITDA will be impacted with increased market related costs to secure revenues for 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6570 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
