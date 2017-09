Feb 12 (Reuters) - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Q4 total revenues 392 million Norwegian crowns ($51.26 million) versus 263 million crowns year ago

* Ordinary dividend of 0.50 crowns per share

* Extra- ordinary dividend of 0.50 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6473 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)