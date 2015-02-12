FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Volta Finance announces delay in listing in London
#Corrections News
February 12, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Volta Finance announces delay in listing in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of exchange in first bullet)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Volta Finance Ltd :

* Has suffered a delay in listing in London Stock Exchange due to an unforeseen technicality relating to eligibility criteria for listing on official list of UK listing authority

* To convene extraordinary general meeting as soon as possible to seek shareholder approval to make required changes to company’s investment policy

* Anticipates becoming admitted to trading on the LSE during May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
