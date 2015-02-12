REFILE-BRIEF-Volta Finance announces delay in listing in London

(Corrects spelling of exchange in first bullet)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Volta Finance Ltd :

* Has suffered a delay in listing in London Stock Exchange due to an unforeseen technicality relating to eligibility criteria for listing on official list of UK listing authority

* To convene extraordinary general meeting as soon as possible to seek shareholder approval to make required changes to company’s investment policy

* Anticipates becoming admitted to trading on the LSE during May