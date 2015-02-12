BRIEF-Iar Systems Q4 revenue grows to SEK 66.1 mln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Iar Systems Group AB

* Q4 revenue 66.1 million Swedish crowns ($7.90 million) versus 61.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 13.5 million crowns versus 10.1 million crowns year ago

* Sees revenue growing by 10-15 pct annually in local currencies

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 4.00 crowns per share and extra dividend of 1.00 crown per share

* Sees operating margin exceeding 20 pct over an economic cycle ($1 = 8.3689 Swedish crowns)