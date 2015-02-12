FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leifheit FY 2014 turnover of EUR 220.7 mln, up 0.5 pct
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
February 12, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Leifheit FY 2014 turnover of EUR 220.7 mln, up 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Says FY EBIT will reach about 21 million euros to 22 million euros also due to currency effects

* Finished 2014 recording a group turnover of 220.7 million euros ($250 million), which represents an increase of 0.5 percent compared to comparative previous year’s figure of 219.5 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT at same level as for 2014 after adjustments for foreign currency results

* Expects for 2015 a stable turnover for Leifheit group, brand business growth between 1 percent and 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)


