BRIEF-Morrisons FD takes over as Philips prepares to leave

Feb 12 (Reuters) - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc :
* Search would start immediately for a new chief executive
* Search is progressing well
* Trevor Strain will chair management board and assume Dalton Philips’ executive responsibilities
* Dalton Philips will therefore step down from board and leave business on Monday 16 February 2015
* Andrew Higginson will also spend more time in business until new ceo is in place