BRIEF-Morrisons FD takes over as Philips prepares to leave

Feb 12 (Reuters) - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc :

* Search would start immediately for a new chief executive

* Search is progressing well

* Trevor Strain will chair management board and assume Dalton Philips’ executive responsibilities

* Dalton Philips will therefore step down from board and leave business on Monday 16 February 2015

* Andrew Higginson will also spend more time in business until new ceo is in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)