BRIEF-eQ Oyj Q4 operating profit triples to EUR 3.4 mln
February 12, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-eQ Oyj Q4 operating profit triples to EUR 3.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - eQ Oyj :

* Q4 operating profit 3.4 million euros ($3.85 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 8.1 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.20 euro per share

* Expect that yields and operating profit of Asset Management segment will grow in 2015

* Says believes that total income and operating profit of client operations will grow in 2015, as compared with 2014

* Operating profit of investments segment may vary considerably and is difficult to foresee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

