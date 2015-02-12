FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eutelsat H1 EBITDA rises to 559.6 million euros
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 12, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eutelsat H1 EBITDA rises to 559.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* H1 2014/2015 revenue 722.8 million euros ($817.63 million) versus 647.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net attributable income of 161 million euros up 9.1 pct, net margin of 22.2 pct

* H1 EBITDA 559.6 million euros versus 501.3 million euros a year ago

* Order backlog stood at 6.1 billion euros at Dec. 31, 2014, up by 14.4 pct

* Remains on track to meet its full year objective of growth of around 4 pct at constant currency, excluding non-recurring revenues and on a pro-forma basis

* FY EBITDA margin remains targeted at above 76.5 pct

* All other targets published in July 2014 are also confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.