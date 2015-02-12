BRIEF-Eutelsat H1 EBITDA rises to 559.6 million euros

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* H1 2014/2015 revenue 722.8 million euros ($817.63 million) versus 647.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net attributable income of 161 million euros up 9.1 pct, net margin of 22.2 pct

* H1 EBITDA 559.6 million euros versus 501.3 million euros a year ago

* Order backlog stood at 6.1 billion euros at Dec. 31, 2014, up by 14.4 pct

* Remains on track to meet its full year objective of growth of around 4 pct at constant currency, excluding non-recurring revenues and on a pro-forma basis

* FY EBITDA margin remains targeted at above 76.5 pct

* All other targets published in July 2014 are also confirmed