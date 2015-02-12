FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theraclion announces results of Echopulse study
February 12, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Theraclion announces results of Echopulse study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Announces study showing long-term effectiveness and safety of Echopulse in non-invasive treatment of breast fibroadenoma

* Ablation effectiveness proven by significant breast fibroadenoma volume reduction at 6 and 12-month follow-up

* Persistent decrease in fibroadenoma volume for all cases

* No ultrasound evidence of regrowth

* Symptoms reduction with pain and discomfort related to fibroadenoma completely resolved at end of follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

