BRIEF-Darty Q3 group revenue rises 2.4 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Darty Q3 group revenue rises 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Darty Plc :

* Total group revenue up 2.4 per cent. Further market share gain in France in challenging market conditions

* Continued market outperformance by Darty in France in a market which reflects weak consumer confidence

* Strong growth of nearly 10 per cent in like-for-like web-generated sales driven by a significant increase in click and collect

* Underlying group gross margin down around 90 basis points with product mix benefits more than off-set by competitive market environment

* In near term we expect our markets to remain challenging and we continue to remain focused on improving productivity in our cost base and developing our growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
