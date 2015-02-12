FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurocastle announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank
February 12, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocastle announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank and a portfolio of non-performing loans

* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, it has reached agreement to acquire Unicredit Credit Management Bank from Unicredit SpA

* Acquisition includes a portfolio of non-performing loans (“NPLS”) with a GBV of approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and an NPL servicing business

* Investment is expected to result in an investment by eurocastle of approximately 200 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
