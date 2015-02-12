FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recordati FY net income rises 20.6 pct to 161.2 mln euros
February 12, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Recordati FY net income rises 20.6 pct to 161.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* Reports full year net income of 161.2 million euros ($182.78 million), up 20.6 pct

* Full year revenue is 987.3 million euros, up 4.9 pct

* Full year operating income is 231.0 million euros, up 18.2 pct

* Sees fiscal year 2015 sales above 1.0 billion euros, EBIT about 250 million euros and net income of 175 million euros

* Sees 2017 revenues about 1.15 billion euros with EBIT margin between 25 pct and 26 pct; and net income margin between 17 pct and 18 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

