BRIEF-Black Lion Fund raises stake in Browar Gontyniec to 81 pct
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Black Lion Fund raises stake in Browar Gontyniec to 81 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Following the new issue of the company’s shares, Black Lion Fund SA increases its stake in the company to 81.24 percent (5,026,519 shares) from 38.01 percent (or 600,071 shares)

* After the capital increase, the closed-end Progress FIZAN Fund has its stake in the company reduced to 3.73 percent from 14.63 percent

* Progress Fizan Fund’s number of the company’s shares has not changed and amounts to 231,000

* Progress FIZAN is managed by Altus TFI SA Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
