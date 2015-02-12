BRIEF-City Service closes AWT Holding 25 pct share transfer deal

Feb 12 (Reuters) - City Service AB :

* Says on Feb. 12, AWT Holding UAB 25 pct share transfer transaction was closed

* Value of transaction is 3.496 million euros ($3.98 million)(12.08 million Lithuanian litas)

* Share purchase agreement between company and BaltCap investment funds was concluded on Dec. 23, 2014

* Says after closing, the sole shareholder of AWT Holding UAB, which controls Ecoservice group companies, is BaltCap and company has no shares in waste management companies in Lithuania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)