FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Africa Oil says intends to raise $100 mln in private placement, make impairments
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Africa Oil says intends to raise $100 mln in private placement, make impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Africa Oil said on Thursday it planned to raise $100 million in a private placement and that it would take impairment charges related to its assets in Puntland, Somalia.

It said the private placement would be of new common shares and that Dundee Securities Europe LLP and Pareto Securities would act as joint bookrunners.

The company said it would record a non-cash impairment charge related to its assets in Puntland in the fourth quarter of 2014 and would refrain from any operational activity until the political situation improved.

Sept. 30, intangible exploration assets related to these properties amounted to $91 million, Africa Oil said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.