Feb 12 (Reuters) - Digigram SA :

* FY revenue 6.23 million euros ($7.1 million) versus 5.88 million euros last year

* Q4 revenue of 1.72 million euros versus 1.66 million euros year ago

* Confirms its objective of maintaining positive results for the financial year on its audio activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)