CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Planet Soft swings to Q4 gross loss of 2.6 mln zlotys
July 23, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Planet Soft swings to Q4 gross loss of 2.6 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q4 revenue to 482,970 zlotys from 499,136 zlotys and Q4 operating loss to 2.1 mln zlotys from 338,761 zlotys in the body text. Also corrects Q4 gross loss to 2.6 mln zlotys from 147,979 zlotys both in the body and headline. Company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Planet Soft SA :

* Q4 revenue 482,970 zlotys ($128,231.20) zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys year on year

* Q4 operating loss of 2.1 mln zlotys versus profit of 1.03 million zlotys last year

* Q4 gross loss of 2.6 mln zlotys versus profit of 1 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

